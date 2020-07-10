Beginning Of The End – The Collapse

It’s not too hard to miss, our lives and livelihoods are pretty much swirling round and round in the proverbial whirlpool, caught and waiting for the flush. People, we are caught in something that has taken hold all by itself, started by the elites and has taken hold.

What we are witnesses to is Rome burning to the ground, no help in sight. The only help that will do any good is for the people to stand and fight, and that isn’t happening. What is happening is the birth of the new normal, something that grows from the cowardice of the people who expect things to change all by itself, without their own hands getting dirty.

Here is what is about to happen.

Everything as we know it is about to get turned on its head. Our food, water, banking, currency, clothing and medications are going to be completely re-vamped to the whims of the new world order. Military style police is right around the corner, as now police are going to be required to carry special insurance policies to protect themselves from any fault of possible unlawful death claims.

Automobiles are going to be completely re-thought as now they will be something shared by all, something similar to how Uber works, because of the incredible job losses across our nation. Transportation is going to be completely transformed into something unimaginable 10 years ago.

Airlines are going broke, nobody is flying.

Insane curfews are going to be imposed on the people in wake of all this crazy sickness that has magically appeared around the world.

Food will be something that will be delivered to your door as supermarkets will disappear.

Think I’m nuts? Watch what happens…