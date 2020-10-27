Beirut Blast: The explosion that stole a nation’s hope





Oct 5, 2020

Two months ago, a massive explosion rocked Lebanon’s capital, killing hundreds, injuring thousands, and sending a shock wave that damaged buildings across the city.

As the explosion occurred, people around Beirut captured the moment, and its aftermath, on their phones.

Four Corners pieces together the story of the blast, tracking down many of the people who filmed the disaster, as well as those who were dramatically shown on screen.

In a city with so many connections to Australia, the pain and grief are immense.

Reporter : ADAM HARVEY