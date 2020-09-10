Beirut Panics As Another Huge ‘Mystery’ Fire Engulfs The Port

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Over a month after the Aug.4 ammonium nitrate blast which leveled whole parts of the Lebanese capital, killing at least 190 people and wounding over 6,000, Beirut is panicking once again as another huge fire engulfs the port on Thursday.

A new “massive is fire raging” Al Jazeera is describing. “There was no immediate information about what caused Thursday’s fire, which sent a large column of black smoke into the sky.”

