Better Public Compliance Through Mass Drugging

Activist Post – by Janet Phelan

A narrative is now emerging about using chemicals to achieve consensus and “cooperation” vis a vis the coronavirus pandemic.

The overt and covert application of chemicals has been known to cause a multitude of environmental and species specific dangers. From Chernobyl to Roundup, from cancer to autism to dementia, the reckless deployment of chemicals has been the subject of articles, books, activism and more.

Grand Rapids, Michigan was the first city to fluoridate their water. The year was 1945, just following the successful use of fluoride to dose the water in Auschwitz and other concentration camps in Eastern Europe. Today, we know that the benefit of fluoride for dental health is questionable at best and that the profoundly deleterious effects of this aluminum derivative on brain function are undeniable.

Today, more than one in five Americans is reported to be taking one or more psychotropic drugs. Many of these drugs also contain fluoride. But apparently, the wholesale drugging of Americans has not achieved the desired results.

According to Parker Crutchfield, Associate Professor of Medical Ethics, Humanities and Law, Western Michigan University, Americans need a injection of “moral enhancement.” Crutchfield is concerned that Americans are not following the guidelines for wearing masks and social distancing, and states that “When someone chooses not to follow public health guidelines around the coronavirus, they’re defecting from the public good.” There seems to be no room in Crutchfield’s thinking for a debate on what constitutes the “public good” as he dismisses dissent as “Selfish and self-defeating behavior.”

The remedy, according to Crutchfield, is to dose Americans with “empathy-producing” chemicals. He writes “…like receiving a vaccine to beef up your immune system, people could take a substance to boost their cooperative, pro-social behavior. Could a psychoactive pill be the solution to the pandemic?”

Others seem to be thinking along the same lines. A recent article in The British Journal of Psychiatry explores the use of dumping the psychoactive drug, lithium, into water supplies in order to curtail suicides due to the pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent increase in the incidence of mental health conditions, accessing ways to improve community mental health and reduce the incidence of anxiety, depression and suicide is ever more important,” said Anjum Memon, lead author and epidemiology chair at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

Dr. Memon goes on to say,

Next steps might include testing this hypothesis by randomised community trials of lithium supplementation of the water supply, particularly in communities (or settings) with demonstrated high prevalence of mental health conditions, violent criminal behaviour, chronic substance abuse and risk of suicide. This may provide further evidence to support the hypothesis that lithium could be used at the community level to reduce or combat the risk of these conditions.

A recent article published by the University of Oxford explores the “conspiracy” mindset behind rejection of government mandated health guidelines. According to Daniel Freeman, Professor of Clinical Psychology, University of Oxford, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust,

Our study indicates that coronavirus conspiracy beliefs matter. Those who believe in conspiracy theories are less likely to follow government guidance, for example, staying home, not meeting with people outside their household, or staying 2m apart from other people when outside. Those who believe in conspiracy theories also say that they are less likely to accept a vaccination, take a diagnostic test, or wear a facemask.

Believing in “conspiracy theories,” of course, is often thought to be a signpost of mental illness. With some degree of alarm, the Oxford article states that a “disconcertingly high number of adults in England do not agree with the scientific and governmental consensus on the coronavirus pandemic” and that

60% of adults believe to some extent that the government is misleading the public about the cause of the virus

40% believe to some extent the spread of the virus is a deliberate attempt by powerful people to gain control

20% believe to some extent that the virus is a hoax

Crutchfield sees these differences of opinion as “uncooperative” and evidence of a lack of empathy, aka sociopathy. His proposal to use drugs such as oxytocin to “cause a person to be more empathetic and altruistic, more giving and generous” is frankly advocating drugging to achieve political consensus.

In Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, that drug was called “soma” and was widely used by those populating his dystopian futuristic novel to resolve any forms of residual unhappiness, prompting journalist Christopher Hutchins to term the Brave New Worlders “blissed out and vacant.” There are already numerous reports of dissidents in the US being put into psychiatric hospitals and chemically “lobotomized” with drugs. The fact that the conversation about widely using drugs—either ”morality pills” or simply dumping a feel-good drug into the water supply—is now being injected into general technocratic discourse is something that might concern us all.

Janet Phelan is an investigative journalist and author of the groundbreaking exposé, EXILE.

