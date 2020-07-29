Bicycle Registration

City and County of Honolulu

Bicycles can be registered or transferred at Satellite City Halls, or by mail.

When registering your bike, please have the serial number for the bike (usually located under the bottom bracket or on a rear dropout), a description of the bike (color, make, wheel size) and a bill of sale. If you do not have a bill of sale, there is an additional form to fill out.

All necessary forms are available at the main registration station. Forms, except for the Bicycle Registration Form, are also available online.

Requirement

All bicycles in the City and County of Honolulu with 20″ or larger wheels are required to be registered. There is a one-time fee of $15 and a fee of $5 when transferring ownership of a bicycle. After payment of the fee, the owner will be provided with a decal to be attached to the bicycle frame’s seat tube facing the forward direction. All taxes collected from the registration fees are deposited in a special bikeway fund (Fund 140) which can only be used for bicycle-related City projects and programs.

http://www.honolulu.gov/bicycle/bicycleeducation/bicycle-registration.html/