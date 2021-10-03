Biden Admin Prepares for Up to 400,000 Migrant Surge in October

Gateway Pundit – by Kristinn Taylor

The Biden administration is warning a massive surge of up to 400,000 migrants in October could occur as Biden’s mixed messaging and open borders advocates’ court battles keep luring people from around the world to make the costly, dangerous trek to the U.S. southern border. The previous two months have each seen about 200,000 migrant encounters at the southern border. The issue of uncontrolled mass migration under Biden came to national attention last month when about 25,000 Haitian migrants were allowed to freely cross back and forth between Del Rio, Texas and Mexico while being processed by Border Patrol at an open air detention camp. Most of those Haitians were allowed to stay after processing, however a reported 6,000 Haitians have been deported to Haiti as of this week.

NBC News reported Thursday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told officials that up to 400,000 migrants could come to the U.S. this month if the Trump era policy of using the Title 42 public health exemption to quickly expel illegal aliens caught at the order was blocked by the federal courts (the use of Title 42 was upheld Thursday by a federal appeals court.) At the same time, Mayorkas issued a sweeping policy change that forbids targeting most illegal aliens for deportation, giving them de facto amnesty. Meanwhile, the government of Panama said this week that 60,000 migrants are headed to the U.S.

Mayorkas’ statement Thursday giving de facto amnesty praised illegal aliens for their alleged contributions to America:

“For the first time, our guidelines will, in the pursuit of public safety, require an assessment of the individual and take into account the totality of the facts and circumstances,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “In exercising this discretion, we are guided by the knowledge that there are individuals in our country who have been here for generations and contributed to our country’s well-being, including those who have been on the frontline in the battle against COVID, lead congregations of faith, and teach our children. As we strive to provide them with a path to status, we will not work in conflict by spending resources seeking to remove those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our Nation stronger.”

Excerpt from Axios report on Panama’s warning:

Panama foreign minister Erika Mouynes expressed frustration to Axios that the Biden administration seemed caught off guard by the Haitian migrant crisis because “we sounded the alarm when we should have.” Why it matters: The worst may still be coming. Mouynes said there are as many as 60,000 migrants — mostly Haitian — poised to make their way north to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Video of NBC News report on possible border surge:

"As many as 400,000 migrants" are heading to the U.S. border, NBC News reports. "An unprecedented number…nearly doubling the stunning numbers we've seen the last two months, which were a 21-year high." pic.twitter.com/6kPDR1rE1H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2021

CBS News reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez on the Haitian deportations, “New this AM: The U.S. has now expelled 6,131 Haitians on 57 deportation flights to Haiti as part of the ongoing deportation blitz, which began 12 days ago. 7 flights landed in Haiti yesterday with 773 deportees on board, according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data.”

The Biden administration has been carrying out the mass expulsions under the Title 42 public health authority. Last night, by suspending a federal judge’s order, an appeals court allowed the U.S. to continue using Title 42 to expel families with children:https://t.co/IYPumlSzCX — Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) October 1, 2021

Gateway Pundit