Biden Admin Signs Five Year Lease to House Illegal Alien Children at Luxury $42K Per Year Private School Campus in North Carolina

Gateway Pundit – by Kristinn Taylor

The Biden administration has signed a five year lease to house illegal alien migrant children at the luxurious 100 acre campus of the closed American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first children are scheduled to arrive in July. There are reports around 800 staffers will be hired for the facility. The private school academy opened in 2001 and closed in 2019. Tuition and board at the academy was $42,000 per year.

American Hebrew Academy photo shows a large lake, track and field, tennis courts and a baseball diamond.

The Academy also has a large indoor swimming pool.

Photos of the campus are archived at Private School Review.

News of the lease was reported earlier this month by WFMY-TV (excerpt):

The American Hebrew Academy will start housing immigrant children at the boarding school campus in July, the Board of Directors announced Friday. The new leasing deal will give the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families’ (ACF) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) the campus for use as a transitional space. The Unaccompanied Children program through ORR provides transitional housing for children who have come across the United border alone. The program then works to place the children with family or provide a “vetted sponsro.” During their time at the Greensboro site, the federal agency will provide schooling, mental and medical services, case management, legal services, and recreational opportunities. …The school on the 100-acre campus closed in 2019. It will now be leased to the federal government for five years, during which the American Hebrew Academy will provide educational support. In 2019, the school was valued at $84.5 million. It has 31 buildings, 35 resident staff apartments, an 88,000 square food $18 million dollars athletic center, and a natatorium along with a 22-acre lake. Up to 800 people will be hired to fulfill functions and provide services at the Hebrew Academy. Jobs will include administrators, teachers, counselors, medical care professionals, and other workers to oversee the facility and meet the needs of unaccompanied children. The academy has a particular need for Spanish-speaking workers.

The Academy’s statement on the deal can be read at this link:

North Carolina’s eight Congressmen signed a letter sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Xaxier Becerra last week complaining he misled Congress last year over the department’s intentions about housing migrant children in their state and posed a series of questions. Notably, the Congressmen did not demand the Biden administration cancel the contract, they just wanted to “express our concerns.”

When did communication between the ORR and the American Hebrew Academy begin, in relation to using the Academy as a transition site for UACs? What plans do you have in place to ensure standards of humane treatment of UACs at the Academy? Specifically, what plans do you have to prevent overcrowding, violence, and outbreaks of disease from occurring? Are there other locations in North Carolina your office is in discussions with to house UACs? What actions are being taken by the Biden Administration to ensure the use of the Academy as a transitional campus does not pose a danger to North Carolina communities? How much money are the taxpayers paying to house UACs in North Carolina? How much money are taxpayers paying to house UACs across the nation?

The eight Congressmen are: Richard Hudson, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Patrick McHenry, Virginia Foxx, Dan Bishop, Richard Rouzer and Gregory Murphy.

North Carolina’s two Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have apparently not spoken on the luxury camp for illegal alien children being established in their state.

Gateway Pundit