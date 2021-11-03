Biden administration rejects court order to stop terminating employees seeking vaccine exemptions

Washington Examiner – by Luke Gentile

The Biden White House rejected a Washington, D.C., district court order that would halt the termination of civilian and active-duty military employees who sue over religious exemptions to the administration’s vaccine mandate.

The administration did not accept District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s minute order that “none of the civilian employee plaintiffs will be subject to discipline while his or her request for a religious exception is pending,” a report said.

The order also asked the administration to take “active duty military plaintiffs, whose religious exception requests have been denied” into consideration, according to the order.

“It is plaintiffs’ burden to demonstrate impending irreparable harm … but Plaintiffs offer nothing beyond speculation to suggest that their religious exception requests will be denied and that they will be disciplined at all, much less on the first day that such discipline is theoretically possible,” the Biden administration wrote.

At least 20 people filed suit against the administration following President Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 executive order that mandated federal employees get vaccinated , according to the civil action filed Sunday.

“The Biden administration has shown an unprecedented, cavalier attitude toward the rule of law and an utter ineptitude at basic constitutional contours,” said Michael Yoder, the plaintiffs’ attorney.

The actions of the president are dangerous for U.S. liberty , he said.

The lawsuit is the most recent one that Biden faces among rising allegations his vaccine mandates are unconstitutional, according to the report .

“Thankfully, our Constitution protects and secures the right to remain free from religious persecution and coercion,” Yoder said.

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/biden-administration-rejects-court-order-to-stop-terminating-employees-seeking-vaccine-exemptions