Biden Afghan ‘Refugee’ Convicted of Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old Girl at Quantico Base – Argued His Conduct Was ‘Acceptable in His Culture’

A Joe Biden Afghan ‘refugee’ was convicted of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at Quantico Marine Base in Virginia.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Mohammed Tariq fondled a little girl and touched her private parts over her clothes.

Two US Marines witnessed Tariq kissing the little girl and molesting her.

Mohammed Tariq argued through interpreters that he did nothing wrong because molesting children is “part of his culture.”

A federal jury has convicted an Afghan refugee of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl at Quantico Marine Corps Base where he was housed. Tariq was arrested in September at Camp Upshur in Quantico after Marines observed him fondling the girl, who was not related to him, above her clothes on her private parts. According to court papers, Tariq tried to explain through interpreters that his conduct was acceptable in his culture. Efforts to have his statements suppressed were rejected by the judge. Tariq, who was brought to Virginia after working alongside U.S. troops in Afghanistan, is scheduled for sentencing April 26.

“People who come to our country seeking haven from tyranny and terrorism deserve to live here in safety,” US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber said in a statement Monday.

Child brides also arrived in the United States because of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal and frantic evacuation of Afghans.

According to the Associated Press, several “much older” Afghan men arrived to Wisconsin with young girls they claimed as “brides.”

Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal resulted in 13 dead US service members, 15 critically wounded Marines and sexually abused girls being brought to the US (child trafficking).

This is what Joe Biden considers an “extraordinary success.”

