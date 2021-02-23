Biden AG Pick Says Antifa/BLM Attacks on Courthouse May Not be Domestic Terrorism Because They Happened at Night

Gateway Pundit – by Cassandra Fairbanks

When questioned by Senator Josh Hawley about if he considers Antifa and Black Lives Matter attacks on the courthouse in Portland to be “domestic terrorism,” Joe Biden’s Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland said he might not, because those attacks happened at night.

Garland said that his personal definition of domestic terrorism is the use of violence or threats of violence to interrupt the democratic process, therefore, attacks on buildings at night probably don’t count.

Of course, the goal of the attacks is likely to stop the function of the people working in the buildings during the day — but that doesn’t seem to have crossed the potential Attorney General’s mind.

“So, an attack on a courthouse while in operation — trying to prevent judges from actually deciding cases, that plainly is domestic extremism, uh uh um um uh uh, doestic terrorism. An attack simply on a government property at night, or under any other kind of circumstances, is a clear crime and a serious one, and should be punished,” he stumbled through saying before claiming he doesn’t know “enough facts” about what Hawley was talking about.

“That’s where I draw the line. One is, uh, both are criminal, um uh uh, but one is a core attack on our democratic institutions,” he continued.

One might argue that attempting to burn down a federal building at night is an attempt to interrupt its normal functioning during the day https://t.co/MVPofNn6NB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2021

Seems like he’s less concerned with our “democratic institutions” and more concerned about “Democratic Party institutions.”

