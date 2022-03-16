Biden announces $800M more in military aid to ‘fend off Russia’s assault’

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that an additional $800 million in military aid will be sent to Ukraine, just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress, a speech he called “convincing.”

Biden said the U.S. is adding to its assistance, which now totals $1 billion just this week, to help “fend off Russia’s assault.”

“America is leading this effort, together with our allies and partners, providing enormous levels of security and humanitarian assistance that we’re adding to today and we’re going to continue to do more than days weeks ahead,” he said, adding the fight is “about the right of people to determine their own future, about making sure Ukraine never will be a victory for Putin, no matter what advances he makes on the battlefield.”

Biden, speaking for just over seven minutes, said the war in Ukraine is “a struggle that pits the appetites of an autocrat against humankind’s desire to be free.”

Biden also stressed the U.S. will not get involved militarily, but added that it will help Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“We’re going to stay the course,” he said.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/zelenskyy-address-congress-russian-fighting-072410583.html