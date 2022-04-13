Biden announces another $800 million in weapons to Ukraine…

NEW: Pres. Biden informs Pres. Zelenskyy that the U.S. is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to help the Ukrainian military fight Russian forces. “We cannot rest now.” https://t.co/YUXKbW3Jd1 pic.twitter.com/RFHN8jwVxU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 13, 2022

Citizen Free Press

-Helicopters that can be equipped to launch ground attacks

-Humvees

-Howitzer artillery

-Coastal defense drones

-CBRN suits

Joe Biden officially announced Wednesday that his administration is “authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine.”

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers,” Biden said.

He added, “I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world.”

New: Biden just told Zelensky an additional $800 million in weapons, ammo, and other security assistance is on its way. "As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself." — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 13, 2022

Citizen Free Press