Biden announces another $800 million in weapons to Ukraine…

Citizen Free Press

-Helicopters that can be equipped to launch ground attacks
-Humvees
-Howitzer artillery
-Coastal defense drones
-CBRN suits

Joe Biden officially announced Wednesday that his administration is “authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine.”

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers,” Biden said.

He added, “I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world.”

Citizen Free Press

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*