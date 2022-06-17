Biden Announces Sweeping Executive Order to Advance Radical “LGBTQI+” Agenda In Schools – New EO Bans “Conversion Therapy,” Which Now Includes ‘Suggesting’ That a Child Should Not Undergo Medical Transition

Gateway Pundit – by Julian Conradson

It’s 2022 and up is down, the sky is purple, gas prices are sprinting towards $10, Monkeypox is bigoted, and now executive orders are being used to groom your kids. Welcome to hell Joe Biden’s America.

On Wednesday, Joe Biden announced that he would be signing another executive order to bolster the left’s radical gender identity crusade in schools across America.

The sweeping EO will provide funding to the Department of Education in order to create a new advocacy group that “issues guidance” on LGBTQI+ policies to “states, school districts, and other educational institutions,” and also sends resources to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that would focus on gender identity affirmation services for students in the US.

One of the main goals of the new legislation will be to expand access to destructive “gender-affirming” drugs and medical procedures for children despite mounting evidence of the severe long-term consequences (sterility, bone loss, other health issues) and increased suicide rates among young people who are coerced into medically transitioning.

Thanks to a few researchers who are finally doing the work and looking into this issue, the results are becoming crystal clear – ‘gender-affirming care,’ which entails pumping children full of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, is making the problem measurably worse.

But, it shouldn’t take a scientist or a clinical study to see that we should not be giving young children, who don’t have the faculties to make these types of life-altering decisions on their own, drugs that are used to chemically castrate pedophiles (Lupron, puberty blocker) – let alone giving young, healthy girls’ double mastectomies in the name of ‘gender affirmation’ – it’s unspeakable what these monsters are doing to America’s children.

And now, Biden is mandating this poison with a stroke of a pen.

From the WH announcement and “fact sheet“:

“Today, to mark Pride Month, President Biden will sign an Executive Order Advancing Equality for LGBTQI+ Individuals… …Order charges HHS to work with states to promote expanded access to gender-affirming care… …[the EO] directs the Department of Education to establish a new Working Group on LGBTQI+ Students and Families, which will advance policies for states, school districts, and other educational institutions to promote safe and inclusive learning environments in which all students thrive…”

In addition to providing resources to expand the Federal Governments LGBTQAI+ push, the order would also ban “conversion therapy” – which is defined by Merriam Webster as: “the use of any of various methods (such as aversive stimulation or religious counseling) in an attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation to heterosexual or to change a person’s gender identity to correspond to the sex the person has.”

However, under the new EO, the definition of “conversion therapy” was expanded widely. Now, simply suggesting that a child refrains from undergoing medical procedures to change their gender will be classified as such, and, therefore, would be effectively outlawed once Biden signs the order, according to the Post Millennial. Failing to affirm the child’s gender wishes in any way could result in consequences for school officials, child counselors, and even medical professionals who receive federal funding of any sort.

As if the grooming problem in schools wasn’t bad enough already…

From the Post Millennial:

“It was only recently, during the Transgender Visibility Day, that Biden told parents across America to “affirm” their children, meaning that should a child claim to be what they are not, parents should nod affirmatively and sign them up for irrevocable courses of medical treatment that will prevent them from living full lives.

Filled with rhetoric and emotional flourishes, this new order states that so-called conversion therapy must be banned across the country, but it warps the language of conversion therapy to say that for youth who identify as transgender, it would be a therapeutic conversion to suggest to them that they not alter their healthy bodies to match their gender dysphoria. Biden also declares in this executive order that federally-funded programs cannot offer so-called ‘conversion therapy.’” This means that children who present as transgender must be affirmed to be transgender and cannot be cautioned off of that course. He intends to prevent conversation therapy globally with this EO as well.”

Biden’s EO goes directly against state’s rights and forces the adoption of these unspeakable medical practices and destructive ideologies nationwide. Several states, such as Texas and Florida, have enacted laws that protect children from these ‘gender-affirming’ procedures and defend the reality of biological sex – which is apparently a bridge too far for the Biden Regime.

According to the WH announcement, this sweeping order comes, in part, because of “over 300 anti-LGBTQI+ laws” that have been introduced in Republican-led states “over the past year.” Unbelievably, the “fact sheet” baselessly alleges that these laws “specifically target” trans children and are effectively a form of “hateful” bullying on the part of said state legislatures.

However, despite having so many instances of ‘outright bigotry’ to choose from, no specific examples were provided to back up their bogus anti-LGBTQI+ claims.

From the WH:

“Over 300 anti-LGBTQI+ laws have been introduced in state legislatures over the past year, and many of them specifically target transgender children and their parents by banning access to medical care and support at school. President Biden is addressing these harmful, hateful, and discriminatory attacks head-on – not only by speaking up for America’s families, but taking action to stand up to the bullies targeting LGBTQI+ people.”

With Biden’s latest EO, it’s official – add ‘grooming’ to the Build Back Better agenda.

