Biden ATF Nominee David Chipman Says He Supports Banning AR-15s

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

David Chipman, a former ATF agent who was reportedly involved in the massacres at Waco and Ruby Ridge before cashing in as an anti-gun lobbyist for billionaire Michael Bloomberg, said Wednesday he supports banning the most popular rifle in America.

https://twitter.com/NRA/status/1397600882758389765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1397600882758389765%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.informationliberation.com%2F%3Fid%3D62262

Chipman suggested an “assault weapon” consists of “any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22” — which includes nearly every rifle in America.

Senator @TomCottonAR asks Biden's ATF nominee David Chipman to define an "assault weapon": "Any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22" pic.twitter.com/EA4NveiqKt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 26, 2021

“Many see putting a committed gun control proponent, like David Chipman, in charge of ATF… is like putting Antifa in charge of the Portland police department.” –Sen. @ChuckGrassley #OpposeChipman pic.twitter.com/FTW2mcW6Gq — NRA (@NRA) May 26, 2021

Chipman is an anti-gun extremist who was reportedly involved in the massacres at Waco and Ruby Ridge and was caught making up a lie during a Reddit AMA last year that the Branch Davidians shot down two helicopters with “2 .50 caliber Barretts” to justify their slaughter.

The proven liar, who worked as an ATF case agent in Waco on the Branch Davidian trial at the time of the massacre, claimed this photo wasn’t him:

Chipman is addressing his time a Waco as an ATF agent. He says the picture circulating online which some claim is him standing in the ashes of the Waco compound is not a picture of him. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 26, 2021

Read the rest here: Information Liberation