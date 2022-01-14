Biden calls on employers to mandate vaccines despite Supreme Court ruling

Yahoo News

President Biden on Thursday appealed to states and companies to require people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus despite the Supreme Court blocking his vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 6-3 against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) mandate, blocking it from taking effect while other legal challenges play out. The rule would require companies with at least 100 employees to require workers either provide proof of vaccination or provide weekly negative coronavirus test results and wear face coverings to work.

“As a result of the Court’s decision, it is now up to States and individual employers to determine whether to make their workplaces as safe as possible for employees, and whether their businesses will be safe for consumers during this pandemic by requiring employees to take the simple and effective step of getting vaccinated,” the president said in a statement.

The president vowed to put pressure on companies to voluntarily create their own vaccine-or-test requirements.

He said the Supreme Court ruling “does not stop me from using my voice as President to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans’ health and economy.”

“I call on business leaders to immediately join those who have already stepped up – including one third of Fortune 100 companies – and institute vaccination requirements to protect their workers, customers, and communities,” Biden added in his statement.

He called the OSHA mandate a commonsense requirement and a “modest burden” on workers.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-calls-employers-mandate-vaccines-213355232.html