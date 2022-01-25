Jan 24, 2022 • President Joe Biden was heard calling a reporter from the Fox channel a “stupid son of a bitch” on a hot microphone following a White House event Monday afternoon. Full story: https://abc7.com/joe-biden-fox-news-v…
One thought on “Biden caught on hot mic calling Fox reporter ‘a stupid son of a bitch’”
From the same guy that abandoned his own military people , and equipment to a bunch of rag tag ( their words not mine) Taliban terrorists
Oh and just in case yer wondering if he would abandon you and this county too …just sit and wait , its coming