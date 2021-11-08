Biden Caught Smuggling Over 70 ‘Secret Flights’ of Illegal Immigrants Into Florida Under Cover of Night

Kyle Becker

The Biden administration is so desperate to keep Florida from getting redder that it is now smuggling ‘secret’ flights into the state packed with illegal aliens.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s public safety czar Larry Keefe recently disclosed the flights, which have been going into the Sunshine State in the cover of night.

The Washington Examiner reported that “more than 70 flights transporting migrants from the southern border to Jacksonville have landed in the dark of night in recent months as the Biden administration struggles to empty overflowing border facilities.”

“It is the first time the state of Florida has disclosed the number of confirmed flights arriving in the state since the summer. The governor’s office has scrambled in recent weeks to uncover who is facilitating the mystery flights landing in northern Florida daily, but the Biden administration has refused to disclose any information,” the official said.

“Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport,” he told the Examiner.

“On average, there’s 36 passengers on each of these flights,” the DeSantis aide said. “And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September.”

“Keefe, who was the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida until early 2021, said the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Health and Human Services will not tell the state of Florida who is overseeing the flights, the names of those on the flights, or where the migrants are being taken,” the Eaminer added. “None of the agencies or the White House responded to a request for comment.

“We’re in a sad situation of trying to run an investigation. Who is facilitating this travel? How are they getting here? Who are the support people? Who are the sponsors?” he asked.

This isn’t the first time under the Biden administration there have been reports of illegal aliens being smuggled into states from the southern border. The New York Post reported in October that such flights were being sent to Westchester County, New York.

“Planeloads of underage migrants are being flown secretly into suburban New York in an effort by President Biden’s administration to quietly resettle them across the region,” The Post reported.

“The charter flights originate in Texas, where the ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed local immigration officials, and have been underway since at least August,” sources told the publication.

“Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s,” the report noted.

The Post estimated about 2,000 illegal migrants had been dropped off in Westchester County as of mid-October. Many of them filed onto charter buses and were transported around the region.

The Biden administration recently admitted it intends to make cash payments, reportedly as high as $450,000 per individual, to illegal immigrant families with children separated under the Trump administration. The president had earlier called such reports “garbage.”

