Biden Claims Bullet Out of AR-15 Is 5X Faster than Bullet Out of Any Other Gun

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

While speaking in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday President Biden said, “The bullet out of an AR-15 travels five times as rapidly as a bullet shot out of any other gun.”

Ironically, on June 30, 2022, Field & Stream did an in-depth look at the “Five Fastest Rifle Cartridges” and the two AR-15 rounds, .223 and 5.56, did not even make the cut.

Here are the top rounds, as listed by Field & Stream, and the feet per second (fps) they travel upon being fired:

.220 Swift — A 40-Grain .220 Swift round moves approx. 4,300 fps. .257 Weatherby Magnum — An 87-Grain .257 Weatherby Magnum round moves approx. 3,700+ fps. .30/378 Weatherby — An 165-Grain .30/378 Weatherby round moves approx. 3,400+ fps. .224 Clark — An 80-Grain .224 Clark round moves approx. 3,500+ fps. .22 Eargesplitten Loudenboomer — A 50-Grain .22 Eargesplitten Loudenboomer round moves approx. 4,600 fps.

By contrast the two AR-15 rounds move at approx. 2,700 – 3,100 fps.

Biden also claimed “the AR-15 just rips the body apart.”

In actuality, the damage done by any round from any gun depends on the type of ammunition used. And with the popular .223 and 5.56 rounds, the result is most often not expansive damage but overpenetration. The small bullet — a .22 caliber — goes right through.

Biden made another statement about a specific gun earlier this year when, on May 30, 2022, he suggested a 9mm bullet will blow the lung “out of the body.”

We spoke to a U.S. Marshal fugitive recovery taskforce member when Biden made the 9mm claim and he laughed out loud and said, “That’s not even in the realm of possibility.”

We asked, “Do you use a 9mm round?”

He said, “Yes, and it is a hollowpoint, but that simply creates a better wound channel, it does not blow lungs or other organs out.”

We told the fugitive recovery taskforce member that Biden also categorized 9mm under “high caliber weapons,” and he laughed again and said, “9mm is the smallest round we use.”

