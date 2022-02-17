One thought on “Biden Claims Remington Settlement as a Victory | Plus Where The Money Came From

  1. His face has the mark of the beast … He always looks like he is shitting his pants. Probably because hes in a retirement home. The MTHRFCR IS NOT FLYING AROUND THE WORLD!!! He can in the digital world… They already proved that longtime ago….! Hollywoood could make Hank cry in his beer.

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*