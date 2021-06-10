Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry: Carbon Tax “On The Table”


GOP War Room
Jun 9, 2021
President Joe Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that a carbon tax was “on the table,” during an interview for The Economist’s “Sustainability Week US” with Zanny Minton Beddoes on 6/8/2021.

