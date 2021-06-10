Jun 9, 2021
President Joe Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said that a carbon tax was “on the table,” during an interview for The Economist’s “Sustainability Week US” with Zanny Minton Beddoes on 6/8/2021.
2 thoughts on “Biden Climate Envoy John Kerry: Carbon Tax “On The Table””
F*** you Johnny, you descendant of Lurch! If you want to lower the carbon levels so badly, start by ceasing your contribution to the problem, stop breathing (in other words, DROP DEAD!).
carbon tax is just charging you for breathing go to hell