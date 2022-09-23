Posted: September 23, 2022 Categories: Videos Biden Completely Lost on Stage During Global Fund Speech Breitbart News YIKES… President Joe Biden seemed to be wandering around on stage AGAIN after wrapping up his speech at the Global Fund on Wednesday. Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “Biden Completely Lost on Stage During Global Fund Speech”
LOOKS LIKE JOE THE SNIFFER ANDROID/ROBOT NEEDS URGENT REPAIR…. LADIES AND GENTLEMEN…THE PRESIDENT OF THE JEWNITED STATES OF…JOOOMERIKA
How long will they be able to keep propping him up? And the speaker showers him with praise!!! They want us to deny what our eyes see and our ears hear. Thank goodness many refuse to deny what’s obviously a malfunction of a human being. This is getting sicker by the minute. But doesn’t this prove they have no one else to put out there? Perhaps it’s because there is no one who can stand the heat of awareness that American Nationals are now throwing at them. As an old sons used to say, they’ve got “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”
