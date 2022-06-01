Biden considers following Trudeau’s lead on gun grab

The Counter Signal – by Thomas Lambert

Following Trudeau’s shocking ban on all new handgun purchases in Canada, the Biden administration announced they were considering “other executive actions” regarding gun control.

“It is heart-wrenching what we’re experiencing. This is an epidemic, the gun violence that we’re seeing across the country, and we have to do something, and we have to continue to make efforts to act to protect our kids, to protect people going to the grocery store,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierr.

“The president has made this one of his priorities from the first day that he walked into this administration. And now, he’s calling on Congress to act.”

“So, he’s hopeful. He wants to make sure there’s action… Look, the president has done everything that he can from the federal government. We are looking at other executive actions that we can possibly do. This president has done more executive actions at this point than any other president, but it’s not up to him alone.”

The Biden Admin is looking at "other Executive actions" on gun control. pic.twitter.com/qWx9ymH97l — MRCTV (@mrctv) May 31, 2022

However, when pressed on the issue, Jean-Pierr, who’s speaking on behalf of Biden in place of Jen Psaki, said that Biden doesn’t currently support a blanket ban on handguns, even though Biden recently said there’s “simply no rational basis for [using 9mm rounds].”

As previously reported by The Counter Signal, in the wake of the recent school shooting in Texas, Trudeau announced handgun bans in Canada. Go figure!

“We’re introducing legislation to implement a national freeze on handgun ownership,” Trudeau said.

“What this means is it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer, or import handguns anywhere in Canada. In other words, we’re capping the market for handguns.”

“… And we will require the permanent altercation of long-gun magazines so they can never hold more than five rounds.”

That’ll stop the criminals. Smugglers beware! https://t.co/NVm6RUClgk — Dane Lloyd (@DaneLloydMP) May 30, 2022

Trudeau later said that the “freeze” is not a ban and will not affect law-abiding gun owners… which it will as soon as they want to purchase a new firearm or upgrade their current firearm.

