Biden defeats Trump to become 46th president

Yahoo News

Joe Biden has won the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press projected Saturday, sending President Trump to a bitter defeat four years after he shocked the world by winning the White House with a victory over Hillary Clinton.

Biden crossed the 270-vote threshold in the Electoral College on Saturday after the AP called Pennsylvania for him. He was also able to capture Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona, states that Trump carried in 2016.

Other states remain too close to call, and the Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits to contest the legitimacy of certain ballots. The fate of those challenges was obscured after Biden was projected to have won the Electoral College.

His running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., became the first Black woman and first Asian American elected vice president in U.S. history.

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris,” Biden said in a statement. “In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation,” the president-elect continued. “It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

He added: “We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.”

Biden and Harris were scheduled to address the nation from Wilmington, Del., at 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

Spontaneous celebrations broke out in cities across the country, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, as residents took to the streets for impromptu dance parties. Hundreds of anti-Trump demonstrators also gathered in front of the White House, although the president is currently golfing in Virginia.

Pro-Trump rallies also sprung up. In Lansing, Mich., dozens of Trump supporters gathered outside the State Capitol Building, chanting “four more years” about an hour after the race was called.

Biden now holds the record for the most number of votes cast for any presidential candidate in history — more than 74 million — shattering the previous mark (69,500,000) set by Barack Obama in 2008. Trump also surpassed Obama’s record, but trails Biden by more than 4 million in the popular vote.

The former vice president, who turns 78 this month, won his bid for the White House on his third attempt, becoming the oldest person ever elected president in the U.S.

Trump, however, signaled that he is not likely to concede defeat anytime soon. Throughout the week, he has continued to make false and unsubstantiated claims about the vote-counting process, offering no evidence to support them.

In a statement released after numerous networks called the election for Biden, Trump vowed to continue fighting the result in court.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.” Trump’s statement read. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

“Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting out case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated,” the president continued.

He added: “I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.”

Trump campaign has yet to provide any evidence of a dishonest vote count.

Read the rest here: https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-wins-2020-presidential-election-defeats-trump-162710503.html