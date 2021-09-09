2 thoughts on “Biden delivers remarks on plans to combat coronavirus

    1. How do like his mandates….Vaccine resisters will undoubtedly gripe, Butt Biden is seeking a prudent middle ground between doing nothing and launching a nationwide vaccine mandate….Vaccination will equal death Please don’t settle to long… were going to stop them it WE MAY EVEN GET SOME BACKING MILITARY OR OTHER WISE!!! yOU COULD PICK UP A WEAPON THAT IS TOTALLY SUITABLE FOR YOU. hopefully we get ahold of some military hardware….

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*