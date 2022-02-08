Biden Department of Homeland Security Declares Heightened Terrorism Threat Due to “False and Misleading Narratives” and “Conspiracy Theories” Online

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

You just can’t make this stuff up!

The Biden Department of Homeland Security is not focused on the record 2 million illegal aliens who crossed the open US southern border in the last 12 months. The Biden DHS is not focused on the 100,000 deaths from overdose last year as illegal drugs were smuggled across the border in record amounts.

That’s not an issue. In fact, it’s part of their plan.

Instead, the Biden DHS declared a heightened terrorism threat due to “several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors.”

The DHS published this terror alert on Monday. The number one item of concern is so-called fake news.

The Marxists are going after your right to free speech!

The United States remains in a heightened threat environment fueled by several factors, including an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors. These threat actors seek to exacerbate societal friction to sow discord and undermine public trust in government institutions to encourage unrest, which could potentially inspire acts of violence. Mass casualty attacks and other acts of targeted violence conducted by lone offenders and small groups acting in furtherance of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances pose an ongoing threat to the nation. While the conditions underlying the heightened threat landscape have not significantly changed over the last year, the convergence of the following factors has increased the volatility, unpredictability, and complexity of the threat environment: (1) the proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions; (2) continued calls for violence directed at U.S. critical infrastructure; soft targets and mass gatherings; faith-based institutions, such as churches, synagogues, and mosques; institutions of higher education; racial and religious minorities; government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement and the military; the media; and perceived ideological opponents; and (3) calls by foreign terrorist organizations for attacks on the United States based on recent events.

Further down in their threat warning the DHS added this on “disinformation.”

The proliferation of false or misleading narratives, which sow discord or undermine public trust in U.S. government institutions: For example, there is widespread online proliferation of false or misleading narratives regarding unsubstantiated widespread election fraud and COVID-19. Grievances associated with these themes inspired violent extremist attacks during 2021.

Malign foreign powers have and continue to amplify these false or misleading narratives in efforts to damage the United States.

Any talk of the stolen election is causing terrorism. These same bastards who made up the lie that Trump was Putin’s puppet and stole the election are now threatening any honest American who questions the stolen 2020 election.

God save us from this evil.

