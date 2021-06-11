Biden DOJ Refuses to Release Jan. 6 Security Camera Footage

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly at American Greatness came out with her latest report on the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol.

In her latest piece Julie Kelly reports on the US Government’s continued refusal to release footage from the Jan. 6 protests and siege of the US Capitol.

Why is that?

Why Is the Government Hiding January 6 Video Footage?

According to Julie Kelly:

Joe Biden calls it the worst attack since the Civil War. Attorney General Merrick Garland compares it to the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. The FBI is breaking down the doors of Iraq War veterans and small business owners who have no criminal records, and some are hauled off to rot in solitary confinement in a fetid D.C. jail, for their involvement in the alleged travesty… …But have we seen a full and fair depiction of exactly what happened that day? The answer, as evidenced by an ongoing coverup by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Justice Department, clearly is no. Almost all the January 6 video seen by the public isn’t from official government sources but by social media users and journalists on the scene. For example, the widely viewed footage of protestors occupying the Senate chamber was recorded by a New Yorker journalist. But thousands of hours of real-time footage is in the hands of the Capitol Police—and that agency, along with government lawyers and federal judges, is using every legal trick possible to keep the trove hidden from the public even as clips are presented in court as evidence against hundreds of January 6 defendants… …There’s only one reason why the Justice Department wants to keep the footage under seal: it contradicts most if not all of the claims advanced by Democrats and the media over the past four months. Republicans, to the extent they can or will, and the media should demand the release of all the footage. Ditto for families of the defendants. The American public still doesn’t know exactly what happened on January 6—and it’s clear the government will use any means necessary to keep it that way.

Men and women are rotting in jail today over their “role” in the Capitol riots. Hundreds have been arrested when a majority of them were waved into the building by Capitol Police. Their lives are not ruined or in shambles. They are the latest political pawns used by the left to further their unholy agenda for this country.

And, of course, the Republican Party and a vast majority of Republicans in office are silent.

Gateway Pundit