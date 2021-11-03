Posted: November 3, 2021 Categories: Videos Biden: “Economy is growing.. I’m not quite sure exactly what to do, exactly how to do it.” The News Junkie’s Cartoons Nov 2, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Biden: “Economy is growing.. I’m not quite sure exactly what to do, exactly how to do it.””
Notice how he says, “it presents an opportunity to press that restart button” at the 0:50 mark. Aka the Great Reset.
It seems they don’t know exactly what to do AFTER the Great Reset (or maybe he just doesn’t) but that it must happen (if you believe that). What a bunch of Psychotics.
I heard “reset” too. But where is the evidence of this booming economy? Everywhere I look I see the opposite. Oh that’s right, I forgot, the billionaires are raking in more billions.
