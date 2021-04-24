April 22, 2021
Biden’s new climate plan targets for 2030 include reducing red meat consumption by 90%, and all animal source foods & products by 50%. Christian shares the latest developments as governments around the world race to zero carbon emissions: France bans domestic flights, New Zealand stops shipping animals, Amsterdam banning wood stoves — the race to enslave humanity is on, and we must fight back now. ABSOLUTE ZERO breakdown: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/…
One thought on “Biden Ends Beef? 90% Reduction in Red Meat by 2030 for Climate Plan”
WTF?