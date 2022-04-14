Biden Extends Mask Mandate For Americans, While Scrapping ALL Restrictions For Illegal Border Migrants

Summit News – by Steve Watson

While simultaneously ending all COVID restrictions for migrants crossing illegally into the United States, Joe Biden’s CDC has extended mask mandates for Americans on planes and public transport.

A CDC statement declares “Since early April, there have been increases in the seven-day moving average of cases in the U.S. The CDC Mask Order remains in effect while CDC assesses the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity.”

The agency announced that “TSA will extend the security directive and emergency amendment for 15 days, through May 3, 2022.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki wasn’t prepared to comment on the possibility that the mandate will be further extended next month:

Of course they will keep pushing this further back:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the move as “the Biden equivalent of continuing the beatings until morale improves.”

Senator Rand Paul called the move ‘tyrannical’:

Meanwhile, at the same time, Biden is ending the Title 42 public health authority on May 23. Allowing illegal migrants to be swiftly returned to their home countries, the order was instated by President Trump to protect Americans from exposure to COVID and other diseases.

It is now expected that somewhere in the region of 18,000-30,000 migrants will pour across the border every day.

At least it will solve the inflation crisis.

Every cloud.

Summit News

