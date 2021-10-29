Biden facing mass outrage over report US may pay $450k to separated migrants

News Thud – by Paul Goldberg

The Biden administration continues to face intense backlash over a Wall Street Journal report indicating that “the U.S. is in talks to offer immigrant families separated at the border in 2018 about $450,000 a person in compensation.”

Senator Ron Johnson wrote:

That’s quite the penalty to pay for illegally entering our country. Can you imagine the magnet that will create for more illegal immigration?

Way to go Joe!

https://twitter.com/SenRonJohnson/status/1453843304077045760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1453843304077045760%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsthud.com%2Fbiden-facing-mass-outrage-over-report-us-may-pay-450k-to-separated-migrants%2F

Michael Berry “I hope every American who voted against mean tweets feels sick to their stomachs over Border Crisis Biden wanting to give 450k to illegals. I hope they feel betrayed, embarrassed, and duped. Because they should.”

I hope every American who voted against mean tweets feels sick to their stomachs over Border Crisis Biden wanting to give 450k to illegals. I hope they feel betrayed, embarrassed, and duped. Because they should. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) October 29, 2021

Chuck Grassley “UNACCEPTABLE Report says Biden admin considering payments of 450k per person 2ppl who crossed the border ILLEGALLY Those are taxpayers dollars We should not be paying anything to ppl who break our laws”

UNACCEPTABLE Report says Biden admin considering payments of 450k per person 2ppl who crossed the border ILLEGALLY Those are taxpayers dollars We should not be paying anything to ppl who break our laws — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 28, 2021

Clay Travis pointed out “That’s over four times what we pay military families who have a person killed while serving. Madness.”

MORE:

No vaccine requirement and $450K. Pays to be an illegal. https://t.co/UESGMGlPHr — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 28, 2021

Paying $450K to separated illegal migrant families will incentivize not only more illegal crossings, but abandonment of children at the border. It’s encouraging child trafficking. — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 28, 2021

Now Black Democrats are upset because Biden is considering giving 450k to Illegal immigrants, and hasn’t given jack squat to Black Democrats. — Dr.Darrell Scott (@PastorDScott) October 29, 2021

Wait until the “student loan forgiveness NOW” crowd finds out about Biden paying illegals 450K each — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) October 29, 2021

Biden is giving illegals $450k/EACH but gave hardworking Americans $1,200 and told them to be grateful. You can’t make this up. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) October 28, 2021

If you think Biden's policies were a magnet to illegal immigrants before, just wait until illegal immigrants are paid $450k EACH for coming here illegally. Offering free open borders apparently wasn’t enough. Doing this in the middle of a record border crisis is jaw-dropping. https://t.co/4ZRzI6XEuS — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) October 28, 2021

How about the families of American citizens killed by illegal aliens? Where’s their $450K? https://t.co/WfYu0n9cGT — Nick Short ‎‎ (@PoliticalShort) October 28, 2021

News Thud