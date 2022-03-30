Biden Gang Took $1.9 Billion for Border Wall and Spent It on “Environmental Restoration” and “Community Consultation”

Gateway Pundit – by Joe Hoft

The Biden Administration unilaterally moved $1.9 billion that was set aside for protecting Americans and the country and spent it in a wasteful and unknown manner.

Biden’s OMB Director Shalanda Young wouldn’t say exactly where $1.9 billion in taxpayer money went but it was clear that the Biden Administration didn’t spend it on the construction of a border wall that would protect Americans.

In response to questioning, Ms. Young finally said what the Biden gang did with the money.

We’re actually doing environmental restoration, something that was woefully lacking. We’re also doing community consultation. I think that’s important to many of you who represent constituents.

Where did $1.9 billion really go? What does ‘environmental restoration and community consultation’ really mean? This sounds like Biden took the money and gave it to whoever they wanted.

The Biden regime is not concerned about millions of unchecked illegal immigrants entering the country every year. They show that they have no concern about whether these individuals are terrorists or not. The border is open. The rest of the country has to go through immigration upon entering the country, but illegals at the border do not. It’s a free for all.

However, the Biden Administration says it gave some of these illegals COVID shots.

