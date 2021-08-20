Biden: Get Your Covid Booster Shot


Bloomberg Politics
Aug 20, 2021
Aug.20 — The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it plans to allow most fully vaccinated adults to get a third shot of vaccines from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. eight months after their second dose, starting Sept. 20.

