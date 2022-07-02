Biden Gives Away More Of Your Money To The Proxy War In Ukraine, Nearly $63 Billion Now

Gateway Pundit – by Michael Robison

On Friday, The Biden administration announced another $820 million in new Ukraine military aid, including advanced mid to long-range air defense systems and counter-artillery radars to defend against Russia’s invasion in the proxy war.

The U.S. has committed more than $8.8 billion in weapons and military aid to Ukraine. About $7 billion of that aid was announced following Russia’s initial invasion in February. This is on top of the initial $54 billion in aid Congress approved since the beginning of the war, bringing the estimated total to just over $62.8 billion in assistance since February.

$800 million more for #Ukraine. To say the #Biden administration is reckless is an understatement. https://t.co/sj1mU1HuB6 — The People’s Party (@PeoplesParty_US) June 30, 2022

As part of the new package, the U.S. will purchase two systems known as NASAMS, a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system used to protect the airspace around the White House and Capitol in Washington. A senior defense official told NBC News reporters that NASAMS intended to help Ukraine transition away from using Soviet-era air defense systems.

The Pentagon will also provide the Ukrainians up to 150,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition. The U.S. will also provide additional ammunition for medium-range rocket systems it provided Ukraine in June, known as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. And the Pentagon will also buy four counter-artillery radars for Ukraine. Those new purchases, funded by the Pentagon’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, require weeks at a minimum for defense companies to build.

“We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes,” Joe Biden said this week at a press conference during the NATO summit in Madrid.

Biden made erroneous claims that Russia had already suffered a blow to its international standing and significant damage to its economy due to Western sanctions.

However, the war has appeared to strengthen Russia’s relationships with China, India, and a handful of other nations with whom America’s democracy holds tension. The Russian currency currently outperforms expectations, while its stock market resembles the Nasdaq. The war has seemed to strengthen Russia, only damaging some foreign affairs.

The worst impacts of the economic waves are being felt by Americans who are funding this proxy war through higher gas prices and soaring food prices due to sanctions.

Gateway Pundit