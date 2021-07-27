Posted: July 27, 2021 Categories: Videos Biden: ‘I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated’ CTV News Jul 22, 2021 Joe Biden spoke out about the riots at Capitol Hill in January, saying that ‘you can’t look at the television and say nothing happened.’ Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Biden: ‘I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated’”
yeah , that seems pretty evident
I think he is giving himself too much credit. I
More like a retard with extra cognitive decline.
Somewhere,
There is a 2yo whos mom is a stripper…
Whos dad is a crackhead…
AND
Whos grandfather is the president of the United States.
Uh, mister bogus Catholic Christian…. I hate to say this (actually I love to say this) to you, but Satan can’t be reincarnated! For one thing, Satan isn’t a Hindu! Bwahahahahahahahahahahah! And finally, I don’t care if you don’t care what I think…. Maybe if you cared what God thought, you’d stop being such a pathetic psychopath.
And for your information…are you reading this, CIA and FBI?….I don’t watch television. But I won’t say “what happened on the 6th” because on the 6th I can’t quite remember exactly what I was doing other than thinking that whole event was a false flag. BTW, CIA and FBI, I was here at my house in far west Texas. Watch out for mountain lions…..