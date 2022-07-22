Biden is a distraction





Wardo Rants

July 17th, 2022.

learn who’s really running the show .. all of this is as a result of the attacks on 911

when you learn how much power was grabbed from the results of their false flag of 911 .. it will make your head spin.

when you learn how much Trump betrayed America, it should make your blood boil.

the list of traitors continues to grow, and rope is cheap.