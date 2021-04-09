Biden is Issuing Executive Order on Packing Supreme Court with Radical Justices

The Biden administration has taken the first step towards packing the U.S. Supreme Court with more radical justices.

“President Biden will issue an executive order Friday to form a commission to study reforms to the United States Supreme Court,” Fox News reported.

“The 36-member commission will be bipartisan and will hold public meetings to evaluate court reforms, the report continued. “The new panel will have 180 days from the first meeting to complete its report of recommendations.”

Biden had promised to form the commission in October after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death amid a public fight over expanding the size of the Supreme Court.

The only reason such a commission would be founded is to pack the Supreme Court with radical justices that would ensure the nation’s highest court would not be able to strike down unconstitutional measures, such as gun control executive orders.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently comprised of five “conservative” justices (although Chief Justice Roberts often votes with the radical wing) and four radical justices. The U.S. Constitution does not stipulate how many Supreme Court Justices should serve on the court; but there have been nine justices since 1889.

Before 1889, Congress often changed the number of Supreme Court Justices to achieve partisan goals. There were as five SCOTUS justices under John Adams and as many as 10 justices under Abraham Lincoln.

On the campaign trail in October, Biden deflected about plans to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’ve already spoken: I’m not a fan of court packing, but I don’t want to get off on that whole issue,” Biden said in Ohio. “The president would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would in fact pack the court or not pack the court,” he added.

The American people, who have been misled by the new president, are left to fight about it now.

