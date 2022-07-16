Biden Lays Wreath at Israel’s Holocaust Memorial

Jul 13, 2022

President Joe Biden visited Israel’s national Holocaust memorial Wednesday to pay his respects to the 6 million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and collaborators during World War II. President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday in Israel, part of a broader Middle East visit with stops in the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. He received a formal welcome at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, where he spoke of the “deep bone” bond between the U.S. and Israel. Biden expressed support for a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians and said the U.S. would deepen Israel’s integration into the Middle East. During his visit to Israel, Biden will meet caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Israel’s security amid a resurgent Iran, including the integration of its air defense capabilities with Gulf Arab countries. In the West Bank, Biden will seek to reset relations with the Palestinian Authority after the Trump administration slashed aid and closed the American consulate in Jerusalem that served as the U.S. mission to the Palestinians. Later, Biden will attend the GCC+3 Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates) and Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, where he will lay out his vision for U.S. engagement in the region.