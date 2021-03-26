Biden Loses His Train of Thought – Then Says, ‘The US Should Return to the Type of Filibuster That Existed When I Came to the Senate 120 Years Ago’

78-year-old Joe Biden finally gave his first press conference on Thursday after hiding from reporters for more than two months.

As expected, the press conference is a total dumpster fire.

Hack reporters are throwing softball questions at Joe Biden and he’s lying about the border crisis without any push back.

At one point, when discussing the filibuster, Joe Biden totally lost his train of thought and couldn’t speak.

Then Biden said he got to the senate 120 years ago.

This is why Biden’s handlers have been hiding him from the press.

“With regard to the filibuster, I believe we should go back to a position of a filibuster that existed just when I came to the senate 120 years ago,” said Biden.

Joe Biden has dementia and the media refuses to acknowledge his cognitive decline.

