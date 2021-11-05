Biden Mandate Forces Americans to ‘Choose Between Putting Food on the Table or Receiving a Vaccine’

The Biden administration’s onerous vaccine mandate is forcing Americans to “choose between putting food on their tables or receiving a vaccine,” according to critics.

Earlier today, the administration revealed that businesses with 100 employees or more that don’t enforce vaccine mandates before January 4th are at risk of being punished by a staggering $136,532 fine.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also considering extending the rule to businesses with fewer than 100 employees, potentially impacting millions more companies.

As we highlighted earlier, employees who don’t take the shot will also be punished by being forced to wear face masks indoors at all times.

Republican critics responded by savaging the Biden White House for imposing such rules during a period of chronic supply chain and jobs market problems.

“Our economy is crumbling, and President Biden is doing everything in his power to make it worse,” Senator Marsha Blackburn said in a statement. “While businesses scramble to fill the 10.4 million open jobs in our country, Biden’s vaccine mandate will push even more Americans out of the workforce.”

“Joe Biden is firing essential workers,” Blackburn tweeted.

“No American should be forced to choose between putting food on their tables or receiving a vaccine,” Republican Representative Jody Hice of Georgia told the Daily Mail.

“Despite the Democrats’ shellacking this week, the Biden administration is pressing on with their unconstitutional mandate requiring private businesses to mandate vaccination to avoid fines up to $1 million,” said GOP Representative Byron Donalds of Florida.

“Americans from southwest Florida and all across the nation will have to choose between food on the table or taking a shot they feel they do not need,” he added. “This tyrannical mandate is a gross infringement of medical privacy and the individual rights of every American and won’t hold water in the judicial system.”

Some companies are already preparing lawsuits to challenge the vaccine mandate.

“Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate goes into effect on January 4th. We’re fighting back at the Daily Wire. We made a difference in Virginia and we can win here too. Lawsuit was filed this morning. You can talk all you want but it means nothing if you still comply. We won’t,” revealed Matt Walsh.

“Private enterprise is not the enforcement arm of the federal government. If you want to tyrannically coerce people to get vaccinated, do it yourself,” tweeted Jeremy Boreing. “We will not comply.”

However, the OSHA asserted that its ruling overrides any efforts by red states to pass laws that nullify the vaccine mandate.

