Biden on grocery shortage, 11/8/21: “Why is the price of agricultural products, when I go to the store, why is it higher? What, like for example. if I had, if we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let’s ask whoever’s at the next table no matter how, whatever restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us. You think they’d understand what we’re talking about. They’re smart people. The supply chain. But why’s everything backed up? Well, it’s backed up because the people’s supplies or materials that end up being on our kitchen table or in our, in, in, in our, our fam, our, our life. Guess what? There close those plants because they have COVID. They’re not- so its a complicated world, people are facing. We’ve never faced anything like this…”
7 thoughts on “Biden on Higher Grocery Prices: “It’s A Complicated World!””
It’s not that complicated. Lift the restrictions Biden.
Translation just in: “Prices are soaring because we’re robbin’ you blind as we rapidly move to global enslavement. Communism is very expensive so we must take all we can get. And you really don’t need apples anyway.”
This just in.
If your listening to this cnut, you yourself are a cnut as well.
DAHHH How much is that sourdough bread!! wtf fck!!!!! Sis fity nine!!!!!!
Groceries and Gas
And I know a few that vote and say they got their guy in
Than a year later I’m hearing them bitch about the prices on everything
He was right , can’t fix stupid
They don’t know how to take me when I said .. it wouldn’t matter who “ gets in” WE still get fcked ! Yet there are those of you who think voting changes a dam thing and they keep proving that doing the same thing over and over expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity
Bottom line is we are still getting f* cked …. I dont no why??? ITS REDICKLESS!!! Because we have the worlds largest army period!!! We are also the law of the land !!!!. They are NOT!!! IF THEY ARE STUPID ENOUGH TO BE on your doorstep or property. We are talking about the worlds biggest pussies!!!!!! THE COMMON LAW AND THE BILL OF RIGHTS!!!! BLAM!!!!!
Im not saying to hide. Sh*T is happening fast Take Care!!! Tough to wait. Stay calm,, Dont think to hard!! Keep your sanity. THIS is exactly what we discussed for years on this website….