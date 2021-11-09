Biden on Higher Grocery Prices: “It’s A Complicated World!”

NoMask Info

Biden on grocery shortage, 11/8/21: “Why is the price of agricultural products, when I go to the store, why is it higher? What, like for example. if I had, if we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let’s ask whoever’s at the next table no matter how, whatever restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us. You think they’d understand what we’re talking about. They’re smart people. The supply chain. But why’s everything backed up? Well, it’s backed up because the people’s supplies or materials that end up being on our kitchen table or in our, in, in, in our, our fam, our, our life. Guess what? There close those plants because they have COVID. They’re not- so its a complicated world, people are facing. We’ve never faced anything like this…”

https://nofacemask.blogspot.com/2021/11/biden-on-higher-grocery-prices-its.html