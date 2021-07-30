Biden on Vaccine Mandates: “It’s Still a Question Whether the Federal Government Can Mandate the Whole Country… I Don’t Know That Yet”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his administration’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Biden was asked about vaccine mandates in the private sector.

Joe Biden said he supports vaccine mandates in the private sector then said he isn’t sure if the government can implement mandates on a federal level.

“I would like to see them continue to move in that direction… it’s still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.

