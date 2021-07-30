Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila
Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on his administration’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts.
Biden was asked about vaccine mandates in the private sector.
Joe Biden said he supports vaccine mandates in the private sector then said he isn’t sure if the government can implement mandates on a federal level.
“I would like to see them continue to move in that direction… it’s still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.
Biden on states, private companies, and schools mandating COVID-19 vaccines:
"I would like to see them continue to move in that direction… it's still a question whether the Federal government can mandate the whole country." pic.twitter.com/ZSFd1JCB6s
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2021
7 thoughts on “Biden on Vaccine Mandates: “It’s Still a Question Whether the Federal Government Can Mandate the Whole Country… I Don’t Know That Yet””
As a sovereign citizen of the United States of America I own my body. If you or anyone else mandates that I must receive an injection and or comes at me with a needle I will KILL the attacker from killing me. That is my duty!
‘Sovereign citizen’ is an oxymoron and anyone identifying as such is a moron. A 14th Amendment citizen SUBJECT has a sovereign, which is the unlawful United States Corporation.
I am an individual free Sovereign National for the united states of the Americas.
The absolute supreme ratified law of December 15, 1791 is my autonomy.
I live my life by right, not by grant of privilege and immunity by the unlawful United States Corporation under the unlawful 14th Amendment, both being violations of the absolute ratified written law called the Bill of Rights, in particular, the 9th and 10th Articles of that absolute law, which is the only law for this land ratified by we the people.
As a citizen of the [upper case] United [upper case] States of America, you are declaring yourself to be the subject of your unlawful sovereign United States Corporation, which has zero authority over the individual free sovereign national of the united states of the Americas.
Sorry bud, but you don’t even know who you are, but when I kill the enemy I will be doing so in enforcing the Bill of Rights, the written ratified law, and I will be fulfilling my duty and I do understand who I am and that my jurisdictional authority as an American national commands me to enforce my people’s written ratified law.
Go ahead and DO IT you mummified moron!
The answer is no
You fckers can’t make us do shit
But we the people can make you
And when that is finally realized
You life is going to turn to shit
I have a friend in California, her name is Jennifer. She has been fighting cancer the last few years. She had a breast removed due to breast cancer, and she also had a few tiny spots on her brain. She took the ‘vaccine’ back in April, I’m not sure if it was Pfizer or Moderna. I heard from her via e-mail today. Granted, she’s been battling cancer, but I am sure the ‘vaccine’ has a lot to do with her latest bad turn of events.
“I’m paralyzed from the waist down, I was in the hospital for about a month. I’ll be moving back to Bend, OR so that my folks can help me out it’s been crazy. It happened so quick, I’m in a wheelchair now. I have chosen no more chemo, too many cons vs pros with side effects so that’s where I’m at. I’m staying at at peace with everything too!! Jen”
Biden will find out the answer to his question soon enough. It will be made very clear.
.
It’s like the guns… if they could do it, they would have already…
Get on it. Give her a go. See what happens to your ass. I’m sick of listening to you losers.