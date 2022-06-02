Biden Opens U.S. Borders to 44,000 Ukrainians – Exceeding Population of Burlington, Vermont

Breitbart – by John Binder

President Joe Biden has opened the United States’ borders to about 44,000 Ukrainians in over two months — a foreign population exceeding Burlington, Vermont’s resident population.

Since late March, Biden has welcomed about 22,000 Ukrainians at the U.S.-Mexico border, the latest Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reveals. As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the administration has been releasing hundreds of Ukrainians into American communities via the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego, California.

As part of that process, Ukrainians fly to Tijuana, Mexico, and then line up every day at the Port of Entry, where they are briefly detained and released into the U.S. interior. One source told Breitbart News that the process works like a “DMV for Ukrainians.”

Another 22,000 Ukrainians, the DHS data shows, have been authorized by the Biden administration to enter the U.S. through the agency’s new “Uniting for Ukraine” migration pipeline program. The program allows Ukrainians to secure parole, valid for two years, to enter the U.S. while still overseas.

Roughly 4,200 Ukrainians of those 22,000 have already entered the U.S. while thousands continue arriving. The DHS data reveals that over 40,000 applications have been filed to bring Ukrainians to the U.S.

Last month, House and Senate Republicans voted to give $40 billion in additional American taxpayer funding to Ukraine. By supporting the aid package, Republicans rubber-stamped $900 million to fund Biden’s migration pipeline from Ukraine.

Only 57 House Republicans and 11 Senate Republicans voted against the aid.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/06/01/biden-opens-u-s-borders-to-44000-ukrainians-exceeding-population-of-burlington-vermont/