Biden Plans ’10-Day Blitz’ Of Executive Orders To ‘Reverse Greatest Damages Of Trump Administration’

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

President-elect Biden plans a ’10-day blitz’ to ‘reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration,’ beginning with a flood of first-day executive orders, presidential memoranda, and directives to Cabinet agencies, according to a weekend memo by Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain to White House advisers.

There are “four overlapping and compounding crises” to address, says Klain; COVID-19, the economy, climate change and racial inequality.

Biden’s chief of staff sent out this memo previewing dozens of executive orders he’ll sign in his first days in office to attack 4 crises: “COVID-19, economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis.” Day 1: rejoining the Paris accord and reversing the travel ban pic.twitter.com/WVdGMydacs — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) January 16, 2021

“In his first 10 days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world,” wrote Klain. “President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward.”

Biden will begin with around a dozen executive actions on Wednesday, inauguration day, according to Bloomberg, which will include measures to address the Covid-19 pandemic, an extension of student loan forbearance beyond January 31 and an extension on the moratorium on foreclosures and evictions. In addition, Biden will issue a “100 Day Masking Challenge” requiring the wearing of face masks on federal property and for interstate transportation.

Other ’10-day blitz’ items include presidential directives on safely reopening schools and businesses, after Democrats spent much of last year insisting they remain closed.

The week after his inauguration, Biden will take additional action on “Buy American” provisions in federal purchasing and on criminal justice, climate, science and health care matters, Klain said. He’ll overturn Trump’s border enforcement policies and set up a process to reunite migrant children the Trump administration separated from caregivers after they crossed into the U.S. … The Klain memo also made clear that Biden’s agenda would require “robust congressional action.” Biden will propose at least one significant piece of legislation on his first day: an immigration overhaul to create a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. –Bloomberg

Additionally, Biden’s agenda includes a $1.9 trillion COVID and economic relief package, along with bills on minimum wage, violence against women, and voting rights, according to Klain.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-plans-10-day-blitz-executive-orders-reverse-greatest-damages-trump-administration