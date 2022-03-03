Biden Promotes Child Abuse During SOTU Address

You might have managed to stay awake and catch a few sentences mumbled by Sleepy Joe last night during the State of the Union address, but did you catch one of the most disgusting things he said?

While attempting to stay away just long enough to get through his speech, President Joe Biden promoted sickening transgenderism and sex-change therapies for children, pushed by his radical base.

Despite mounting evidence that the therapies are harmful, irreversible, and divisive, Biden remarked, “Let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk for our LGBTQ+ Americans.”

Breitbart reports:

In recent weeks, the bill has lost support among the small number of Republicans who backed the bill.

The support is declining because progressives and the gay-advocacy groups want to insist on including language that establishes the gender ideology as law. If passed, the bill would effectively bar Americans’ ability to preserve single-sex institutions — including womens’ swimming contests — because the law enables men and women to select opposite-sex identities under the guise of “gender identity.”

Biden quickly denounced nationwide efforts by state governments to legally preserve Americans’ single-sex institutions from the aggressive pro-transgender advocates and legislators.

“The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong,” he insisted.

He continued by promising to support the medical conversion of children into “transgender” people: “As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I will always have your back as your president, so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential.”

But those treatments are risky, wounding, and normally irreversible. Breitbart News reported on February 25 that Sweden is ending its long-standing policy of allowing children and teenagers to undergo sex-related treatment:

The new guidelines are set to replace a prior 2015 guideline that recommended the use of puberty blockers for children as being “safe and secure,” broadcaster SVT reports. According to the health board, the risks of hormone treatments outweigh the benefits stating, “Pending… a research study, our assessment is that the treatments can be given in exceptional cases.” Thomas Lindén, Head of The National Board of Health and Welfare, also stated, “The studies available do not provide sufficient information about the treatment. We cannot rule out negative effects of it and we do not know if it is useful, it is always associated with problems and risk.”

“Biden continues to double down on his commitment to a radical ideology which voters clearly reject,” responded Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project, which supports Americans’ civic recognition that men and women are different and complementary. He continued:

Americans have watched with disbelief as biological males dominate women’s sporting events. Families have been shocked to discover their young children in public schools are being coached into believing they can change their sex and encouraged to make life-altering medical decisions before they can even understand the consequences. It should be no surprise that more state lawmakers are acting to address these obvious wrongs … This is a clarifying moment, and I am grateful that Biden and Democrats have spelled out where they stand. Soon, American families will have the opportunity to make their views known as well, and I expect it will not be a pleasant result for the president.

Biden’s pro-transgender policy is a potential boon for the GOP because the public is increasingly opposed to the ideology and the medicalization of children.

Numerous polls show the public — including liberal women — increasingly reject the transgender ideology. The new opponents include many liberal-leaning, college-educated women and men who hated former President Donald Trump and voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

Pro-transgender advocates admit they have lost the public argument over sex-switching athletes.

