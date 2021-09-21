Biden Proposes Increase in Refugee Admissions to 125K Amid Border Crisis

Sputnik

Thousands of Haitian migrants remain under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas, seeking asylum in the United States, as federal authorities have been sending out planes to fly the newcomers away from the already-crowded border.

US President Joe Biden has proposed to Congress that it increase the country’s refugee admission cap to 125,000 for the next fiscal year that will begin on 1 October, according to a submitted report released by the State Department on Monday.



Africa and Near East/South Asia, which includes Afghanistan, will be two regions prioritised by the Biden administration, with 40,000 and 35,000 allocation limits assigned, respectively.

Biden also suggested taking in some 15,000 refugees from both East Asia and the Latin America/Caribbean region. Meanwhile, the allocation quota would give only 10,000 spots to newcomers arriving from Europe and Central Asia, while leaving the same number of spaces for “unallocated reserve”.

These 10,000 spare admissions can be used “if needed for additional refugee admissions from any region,” the document reads.