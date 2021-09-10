Biden Regime Drops Iron Fist on Private Sector: Will Require Vaccines or Weekly Covid Testing – Employers That Don’t Comply will Face “Substantial Fines”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

The Biden Regime will be dropping the iron fist on the private sector by requiring all employees get jabbed or tested weekly for Covid… OR ELSE.

In addition to telling all 2.1 million federal employees to get jabbed in the next 75 days or face firing, the Biden regime will be forcing all companies with 100+ employees to either test workers or prove they are vaccinated.

Small businesses that do not comply with the Biden Regime’s new Covid mandates will face hefty fines.

According to Biden’s Covid response director Jeff Zients, employers can be fined up to $14,000 per violation.

Biden made the announcement about a new OSHA rule this evening during a press conference.

The Biden admin w/ enforce "substantial fines up to nearly $14,000 per violation" to employers that don't abide by the vaccine or weekly testing mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees that @POTUS will announce later today, per @WHCOVIDResponse Jeff Zients. — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) September 9, 2021

