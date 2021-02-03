Biden Regime Moves Swiftly to Impose Communist Agenda

Redoubt News – by John D. Guandolo

Having brought down the American Republic by unlawfully seizing Executive and Legislative power, the communists and their jihadi/globalist cabal now control the U.S. federal government.

This regime is placing communists, jihadis, and anti-American atheists in the Cabinet, and in key positions throughout the regime.

The current regime is wasting no time in moving to ensure liberty is snuffed out before Patriots can rally to the cause.

In the first five (5) business days in office, the Biden/Harris regime has already moved to do the following:

*Restricted efforts by ICE to remove criminals illegally inside the United States from local communities

*Included people illegally inside the United States in the U.S. Census in violation of the law

*Cancelled the Keystone project and rejoined the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accords

*Terminated all construction/funding for a wall at the U.S. Southern border

And all of the above – and more – took place on Day One.

Mr. Biden also…

*Signed numerous orders which strengthens the use of the “covid pandemic” as a tool of oppression against the American people, including the use of military troops

*Expanded tax-payer funded social programs including food assistance, unemployment insurance, and other programs further socializing and bloating/bankrupting the federal government

*Is moving to make the District of Columbia (Washington, D.C. for those of us who went to public school) a state in the United States in violation of Articles I, IV, and others of the U.S. Constitution

*Reversed the ban on transgenders in the military and opened the doors nationally and internationally to more abortions, many of which will be increasingly tax-payer funded

The current regime dubs those who speak out about injustices – voter fraud, abuse of power, and the like – as “domestic terrorists.” It will not be long before they begin rounding people up as was done in the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany, and under Mao’s rule. If you think that is “overboard” you do not understand where this is heading.

