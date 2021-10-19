Biden Secretly Flying In Underage Migrants To NY, Spreading Border Crisis Across US

Late last night, the New York Post published a story about what appears to be a federal program secretly moving undocumented migrants arrested at the border – who are mostly teens and young adults – to shelters and other “resource centers” in suburban communities in New York, Connecticut and elsewhere.

The story, which is almost too crazy to believe given what’s going on right now at the southern border, was, quite frankly, as long as it was shocking. And what was almost as surprising is that the Biden Administration has been carrying on with the program – with complete acquiescence from local Democratic Party officials in New York – since at least mid-summer – potentially since as early as April – without saying anything to the press, or anywhere, in any official record.

According to the Post, the flights originate in Texas, where the border crisis has overwhelmed local resources once again, and land at a Westchester County Airport, where the detainees who are being transported are sometimes driven as far away as Florida, according to what the Post has observed. And, most critically, the Post has also been able to confirm that 2,000 migrants arrested after sneaking into the US from Mexico have arrived at the airport on 21 flights since Aug. 8. These flights apparently made quite a disturbance in the neighborhood around the airport, since they were almost always carried out in the middle of the night when the airport was supposed to be closed.

Last week, The Post saw two planes land at the Westchester County Airport, where most of the passengers who got off appeared to be children and teens, with a small portion appearing to be men in their 20s. Westchester County cops stood by as the passengers — whose flights arrived at 10:49 p.m. Wednesday and 9:52 p.m. Friday — got off and piled into buses. Some of them were later seen meeting up with relatives or sponsors in New Jersey, or being dropped off at a residential facility on Long Island.

Official data also shows that the CBP has nabbed nearly 38K unaccompanied minors at the border during July and August alone. A source at the airport told the NYP the new arrivals are typically sent by car or bus out to Connecticut or somewhere Upstate.

Although at least some of the migrants have been moved to a shelter in Syosset, Long Island.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, it stopped in Syosset, Long Island, at the campus of MercyFirst, a nonprofit sponsored by the Catholic Sisters of Mercy that provides housing and services for “children and adolescents who are the victims of societal problems,” according to its website.

But wait a second. This isn’t some Catholic charity organization. MercyFirst has a contract with the federal government to provide services related to “the emotional and physical needs of children and adolescents who are the victims of societal problems”. The company’s CEO didn’t return a request for comment, according to the New York Post.

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, told the Post he was outraged by the Biden Administration carrying out such an operation in such a cloak-and-dagger fashion, and apparently not telling anybody in Florida, or New York, about the operation (but we’ll get to New York’s “leaders” and what they have to say later). Some of the children who were flown out to Westchester were ultimately driven as far south as Tallahassee, per the Post.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed outrage at The Post’s findings, with a spokeswoman saying: “If the Biden Administration is so confident that their open-border policy is good for our country, why the secrecy?” “Why is the Biden Administration refusing to share even the most basic information about illegal alien resettlement in communities throughout our state and the entire country?” spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said. “Washington DC sets immigration policies that do not affect them, and states — that lack information about migrant resettlement and do not have the authority to change federal immigration policy — are expected to bear the brunt of Biden’s reckless open-borders agenda.”

Apparently, whoever is running this program isn’t practicing very strong operational security. Most of the minors were seen being placed on buses, and some were eventually picked up by individuals in plain clothes who didn’t appear to be employees or agents of the federal government.

On Wednesday, The Post also saw two buses leave the Westchester airport carrying about 100 passengers who arrived on a McDonnell Douglas MD-83. One bus stopped at the Thomas Edison Service Area off the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge, where the migrants got off around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Over the next two hours, they were driven away in cars by people who met them there — without anyone appearing to have to show identification to the officials overseeing the operation.

The Post even spoke to a woman who lives nearby, and she confirmed that the flights appear to have been happening for weeks, forcing her family to become accustomed to the sounds of airplanes landing overhead in the middle of the night, since the “middle of the summer”.

A woman who lives near the airport told The Post on Monday that a flight arrived there “around 3 or 4” that morning “and it was shaking the house” and awakened her 8-month-old baby boy. “He’s been waking up for the last month around 2, 3, 4 because of the noise,” she said. “I got used to the regular airport noise but these planes or jets sound different. Lower, more bass. And they’re coming in the middle of the night!” The neighbor also said that she “can see the airport perfectly from my upstairs” and has noticed “a few buses that say ‘Out of Service’ hanging around” that aren’t the usual county buses or airport shuttles. And she said the airport has lately been “much darker than usual” overnight. “I liked the way it looked like a little city — blue and white lights,” she said. “But since the middle of this summer, they are all off, except one or two of them on the top of the Flexjet hangar…I guess so you can’t see what’s going on.”

They also spoke to former Westchester County Exec Rob Astorino, the GOP candidate vying to run for governor, who said he learned about the program after locals complained about curfew violations. He’s saying that the operation has been going on since at least April, and what started with “smaller planes” has evolved into planeloads of presumably unaccompanied migrants – at least 50 to 75 who appear to be mostly men older than 20.

“No one has explained where they’re going and who they are,” he said. “The Biden administration is systematically spreading the southern border crisis to communities all around the country, often shrouded in secrecy and under the cloak of darkness.”

At this point, we would like to know: what’s going on here, Joe? A spokeswoman for the Democrat currently running Westchester County said the program is “nothing new” and that it was similar to something that President Trump would have done.

If that’s true, then it looks like President Biden is caught in a real bind here – politically speaking. Is he “like Trump” on immigration? Or isn’t he? After all, this isn’t the first time we have seen this come up.

