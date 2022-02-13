Biden sends 3,000 more troops to Ukraine… Huge spike in war chatter last 24 hours…





Biden orders 3,000 more soldiers to the region

NEW: The US believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, and has communicated that decision to the Russian military, three Western and defense officials tell me. — Nick Schifrin (@nickschifrin) February 11, 2022

NEW: US State Department is calling US citizens here in Ukraine and telling them they should leave the country immediately. It’s not an automated message. A real person is on the line asking if people have made travel arrangements. @Kiehart just got that call here in Kyiv. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 11, 2022

Scoop: US and allies have new intel that suggests Russia could be planning to attack Ukraine prior to end of Olympics, contrary to previous assessments. New intel comes as officials have dramatically ramped up the urgency of public warnings related to Ukraine in past 24 hours. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 11, 2022

British Nationals told to leave Ukraine

