Biden Signs $1.5 Trillion Bill That Includes $13.6 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion omnibus bill that includes $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine.

WATCH:

"We are showing the American people that, as a country, we can come together as Democrats, Republicans and Independents, and do big things." pic.twitter.com/QN0sQkrF8z

Congress just gave their staffers a 21 percent raise and approved nearly $14 billion for Ukraine while Americans suffer with high inflation rates.

CNBC reported:

President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $1.5 trillion bill that funds federal operations through September and sends billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine as the country fights off a Russian invasion.

Washington had to approve a spending plan by the end of the day to prevent a government shutdown.

The bill includes $13.6 billion for assistance to Ukraine, which fits into a broader U.S. effort to bolster Ukrainian defense, hamper Russia’s economy and support civilians displaced by the war. The money will fund defensive military equipment and training, along with aid for Ukrainian refugees both within the country and in neighboring nations.

The funding legislation did not include $15.6 billion in supplemental coronavirus relief that was originally tucked into the plan. The White House has warned its efforts to curb and treat infections will suffer if Congress does not approve more aid.